Dozens of cats rescued from crash near Prineville heading to Portland shelter

News

Oregon Humane Society to provide medical care, offer adoptions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dozens of cats rescued after a crash last October on Highway 26 east of Prineville are being brought to the Oregon Humane Society to receive additional medical care and find their forever homes, the Portland shelter said.

The cats were rescued in October when a truck and trailer ran off the road near Ochoco Reservoir. More than 40 cats, 10 dogs and a rabbit were discovered inside the trailer and transported to the Humane Society of the Ochocos in Prineville. The owners were cited for animal neglect by Oregon State Police.

Humane Society of the Ochocos reached out to OHS for help last week since many of the cats need ongoing medical care. Eleven cats were transported to OHS last week and 32 will be arriving on Thursday.

"The cats will also benefit from a larger community of potential adopters in Portland," OHS said, noting that it adopts more than 11,000 pets each year from its shelter on Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

The cats are being brought to OHS as part of the Second Chance program, which transfers close to 8,000 pets to the Portland facility each year from other shelters that take in more animals than they are able to adopt out.

“Humane Society of the Ochocos has done a great job caring for these cats all these months and we were glad to lend a hand to this Oregon partner,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS president and CEO. “Being able to respond quickly to this call for help is why we opened our Cat and Kitten Intake Center last year.”

Roger, pictured above was transferred to OHS last week from Humane Society of the Ochocos to receive medical care. He has recovered and is now available for adoption. https://www.oregonhumane.org/adopt/details/244268/