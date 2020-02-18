Hoax bomb threat prompts COCC culinary center evacuation

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A hoax bomb threat made on social media by a Central Oregon Community College student Tuesday morning led to a 45-minute precautionary evacuation of the Jungers Culinary Center, school officials said.

The building was evacuated around 8:15 a.m. while the college resource officer -- who is also a Bend police officer -- and COCC's Campus Public Safety investigated, including talking to the student who made the threat, according to Ron Paradis, the college's executive director of college relations.

"They concluded there was no threat to the building, and students and staff were allowed back inside" around 9 a.m., Paradis said in a brief announcement.

Paradis later told NewsChannel 21 that police had decided the student involved would not face criminal charges and instead have the school handle any disciplinary action deemed warranted.

"We do not share specific discipline information sanctioned against our students," Paradis added.

We'll have more information as available.