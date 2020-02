News

COOS BAY, Ore. (KTVZ) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck about 185 miles off the southern Oregon coast Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake happened west of Coos Bay around 1:38 p.m. with a depth of about 6.2 miles, KGW reported.

At least six people reported feeling the earthquake, according to the USGS.