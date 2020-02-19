Power outage closes Redmond’s Obsidian MS

Education

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Obsidian Middle School in Redmond was closed Wednesday due to a power outage but is expected to reopen Thursday, officials said.

Pacific Power crews traced the problem to a blown transformer, Superintendent Mike McIntosh told NewsChannel 21.

With crews unable to make repairs until later in the morning, the school said students were being given bus rides home and staff members were staying on site until all had returned home.

McIntosh said power was expected to be restored by midday or early afternoon.

Pacific Power's outage map showed it to be an isolated power problem at the school.