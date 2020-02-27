Portland jury finds train killer callously disregarded life

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury ruled Thursday that Jeremy Christian callously disregarded the lives of the three men he stabbed on a Portland light rail train, was fueled by racist and religious bigotry, poses a future danger and can’t be rehabilitated.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury also agreed with a prosecution argument that Christian showed no remorse for his victims.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, prosecutors asked jurors six questions about Christian and his crimes. After deliberating for six hours, jurors answered all six questions yes by unanimous votes.

The judge could use the jury’s findings to help determine Christian's sentence.

Jurors last week found Christian guilty last week of 12 crimes including murder, attempted murder and hate crimes against two teenage girls.