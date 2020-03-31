State issues last C.O. job data, jobless rates from before COVID-19 struck

News

Employment picture was still looking strong in February

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the realities of the COVID-19 restrictions take hold of the local economy, the Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday released Central Oregon's job estimates and unemployment rates from February, before the crisis hit.

"Despite these month-old estimates seeming outdated, they will provide an important baseline for us as we begin to see job losses reported in these formal employment and unemployment estimates moving forward," Regional Economist Damon Runberg said.

"We will likely look back at these February 2020 estimates as the peak of our most recent expansion," he added.

Crook County: The unemployment rate was little changed at 5.0 percent in February. However, the rate dropped significantly from February 2019 when it was 6.0 percent.

Crook County added 20 jobs in February, a typical pattern for that time of year.

Crook County posted job growth between February 2019 and February 2020. Total nonfarm employment rose by 130 jobs (+2.2%). The county overcame job losses in manufacturing with strong growth in local government; leisure and hospitality; information; and transportation.

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in February. Levels of unemployment dropped significantly from February 2019, when the rate was 4.4 percent.

Deschutes County’s total nonfarm employment was largely unchanged in February. It is typical for the county to see little change in employment in February.

Total nonfarm employment in February was up by 1,770 jobs from February 2019 (+2.1%). Notable job gains over the past year were seen in health service leisure and hospitality, and construction. Job losses were largely isolated to professional and business services and information.

Jefferson County: The unemployment rate was little changed in February at 4.5 percent. The rate was 5.7 percent in February 2019.

Jefferson County added 60 jobs in February, typical hiring for that time of year.

Employment in February 2020 was largely unchanged from last year (+40 jobs). Notable job gains were posted in manufacturing and retail trade. Job losses were posted in professional and business services and financial activities.

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the March county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, April 22nd and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for March on Tuesday, April 14th.

Record Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims across Oregon

During the week of March 15-21, 2020, the Oregon Employment Department processed around 22,800 Unemployment Insurance claims, four times more than the 4,900 processed the week prior. The department received a total of 76,500 claims online and by phone, around 20 times the workload experienced in a typical week. Please contact me directly with any requests or questions about unemployment insurance claim data over the past several weeks.

The Employment Department is rapidly redeploying its staff, opening additional phone lines, and hiring new staff in an attempt to address this unprecedented surge in claims. The department is still offering job seeker and employer services with additional, socially distanced options. We are present to help Oregonians who have experienced tremendous disruptions, while also doing our part to follow health and safety guidelines for our communities.

More information on Unemployment Insurance benefits can be found here: https://govstatus.egov.com/ORUnemployment_COVID19

Data and analysis related to COVID-19 can be found here: https://www.qualityinfo.org/covid-19