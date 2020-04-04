Rain, snow, and thunderstorms in our future

News

It's been a rainy and snowy Saturday in Central Oregon with temperatures well below average for this time of year.

Forecast lows for the entire region will be in the high 20s low 30s Saturday night, with showers still expected.

Temperatures will jump near 60 degrees on Sunday, bringing with it a chance for thunderstorms, along with more rain and snow.

This system will clear out by Monday afternoon, leaving us with spring-like weather once again Tuesday through next Saturday.