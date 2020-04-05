ToTheMax Challenge: How are you spending time at home?

News

Looking for a way to stay active and creative in quarantine?

Introducing the #ToTheMax challenge!! Whether you're making trick shots indoors or choreographing a family dance, we want to see what you can come up with (while abiding by social distancing guidelines, of course).

Send in your videos using #ToTheMax on Twitter and Facebook or via the 'Share' tab on our website.

The best clips may just end up on-air and online next weekend!