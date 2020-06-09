Interactive NW Bend art installment asks people for hope

News

A 'Hope Vending Machine' on the Westside of Bend is seeing more attention

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the corner of Northwest Ogden Avenue and Seventh Street in Bend, you'll find an interactive art installment called the 'Hope Vending Machine.'

The vending machine was made by Mark Bernahl in 2018, but recently, it's been getting more attention.

"People can put (in) their hopes and wishes, which is something we need a lot of right now," Quincy Bernahl, the artist's son, said Tuesday.

Although it's been used in the past, Bernahl said he believes our recent troubles have made it a more popular spot to stop, read, think -- and share one's hopes.

