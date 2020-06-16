Skip to Content
Published 11:39 am

Bend group plans march up Pilot Butte to mark Juneteenth

Pilot Butte march
Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly
A march and ceremony on top of Pilot Butte are scheduled for Friday on Juneteenth.

Organizers' goal: to 'silence ghosts,' acknowledge Bend's history of racism

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Friday evening, the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly will host a march up Pilot Butte and a ceremony at the summit to celebrate Juneteenth. 

Juneteenth recognizes the freedom of slaves following Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

According to the Deschutes County Historical Society, the Ku Klux Klan held meetings and reportedly even cross-burnings at the summit of Pilot Butte.

Acknowledging that history, event organizers say the goal of Friday’s march to the summit of the northeast Bend landmark is to “silence the ghosts of Bend’s past” and “claim it in the name of peace and equality.”

Reporter Rhea Panela is speaking with one of the leaders of COBLA to learn more about why the group chose Pilot Butte as the venue for this event, and the significance of Juneteenth. She will have more details starting on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

Rhea Panela

Rhea Panela is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Rhea here.

