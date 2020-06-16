Bend group plans march up Pilot Butte to mark Juneteenth

News

Organizers' goal: to 'silence ghosts,' acknowledge Bend's history of racism

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Friday evening, the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly will host a march up Pilot Butte and a ceremony at the summit to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth recognizes the freedom of slaves following Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

According to the Deschutes County Historical Society, the Ku Klux Klan held meetings and reportedly even cross-burnings at the summit of Pilot Butte.

Acknowledging that history, event organizers say the goal of Friday’s march to the summit of the northeast Bend landmark is to “silence the ghosts of Bend’s past” and “claim it in the name of peace and equality.”

