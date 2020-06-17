Bend business owner says jobless benefits have added to challenges to fill openings
Says she's never faced tougher task in 16 years of operation
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For Stacy Rightmire, summertime can be one of the busiest times of the year for her roofing company -- and with the recent storm that tore through Culver, she needs more employees now more than ever.
But finding workers is harder than she imagined. She's posted job listings on the radio and Facebook and even has two employment agencies trying to help her fill several entry-level positions.
Rightmire said some of the people she's offered an interview to don't respond and ones that accepted the job never showed up for work.
"This is very new," Rightmire said Wednesday. I mean, (it's) always hard to find good laborers out there, and good workers who want to stay working. This is very different from normal -- we've never dealt with people not showing for interviews."
Rightmire believes some of the difficulties she's dealing with could be because of some unemployment benefits Oregonians are receiving. People across the country have been receiving an extra $600 bonus every week because of COVID-19. That $600 bonus will expire at the end of July, but Rightmire expects it to be extended.
"It's going to continue to cause employers problems," Rightmire said. "It really is an extreme situation right now."
Rightmire said businesses like hers will feel the effects of eligible workers that continue receiving unemployment benefits. After all, it is the businesses that primarily fund unemployment benefits in the state.
If the demand is there, wages need to follow, thats how capitalism works for millenia
Agree with annon. There are many opportunities for skilled labor right now. The business that creates a more desirable situation for prospective employees will likely realize a better response from their advertisement. I hope the problem is not that everyone is just sitting back and collecting unemployment benefits.
I don’t agree with you often but that is exactly correct! Not to mention, the comment doesn’t make sense. She isn’t paying the prevailing wage or anything close. My guess is experienced roofers are working 50-60 hours a week right now. They just won’t work for her.
And increases cost that is passed onto the client….oh wait, somehow in your magical world increasing wages doesn’t increase costs of anything.
–
Not to mention, in these type of trades, increasing costs equals less clients as they will be more apt to try the illegal business that isn’t insured and not paying taxes as it’s being done under the table which is prevalant among illegal immigrants.
Scott’s Roofing added to the list of companies who will NEVER get a dime from me or my family.
roofing is hard work – quality roofing is a valuable commodity – the people who do it should be compensated accordingly