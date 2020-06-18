Is Indian Head Casino ‘thrilled’ to finally be open again? You can bet on it

News

Workers 'jazzed to be back' after 3-month closure official says

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Indian Head Casino reopened its doors Thursday, with many new safety measures in place, three months to the day after it closed due to COVID-19.

Before entering the casino, owned by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, every guest's temperature will be checked, and they will also need to wear a mask.

"We are temperature-checking employees when they come back in every day, as well as our guests as they enter," Belinda Chavez, the casino's marketing director, said Thursday.

Capacity will be limited at 250 guests, the casino is temporarily non-smoking and cleaning measures have also been increased.

"We have extra staff on the floor, making sure machines are cleaned," Chavez said. "(When) someone gets up from a machine, someone will address cleaning that machine."

The casino is also no longer open 24 hours a day. Instead, it's open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The hours the casino is closed will be used for cleaning. There are no card games either -- another way to promote social distancing.

Chavez said she and her employees were more than happy to welcome back guests.

"We are thrilled," she said. "We have been waiting and planning to have our guests back in the building for about 12 weeks. It's an exciting day -- all of our employees are jazzed to be back, and we are excited to be bringing our guests back in."

Chavez added that her goal is to be the safest casino in Oregon.

The casino's restaurant is also open, with some restrictions. The restaurant is serving takeout and curbside pickup only.