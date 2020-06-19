Portland protesters pull down George Washington statue

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who took to the streets in Portland for the 22nd consecutive night tore down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s.

The demonstrators placed a sticker on the head of the statue that read “You are on Native land" and also spray-painted the statue's pedestal.

The Portland Police Bureau said a smaller group split from several hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center.

Another group set a fire around the Washington statue before tearing it down. No one was arrested.

Last Saturday, protesters at the University of Oregon in Eugene vandalized two statues representing white pioneers.

Sunday night, protesters tore down the statue of Thomas Jefferson from a pedestal in front of Jefferson High School in North Portland.

Portland Police Bureau news release:

Multiple demonstrations occurred in Portland during the evening hours of June 18 through the early morning hours of June 19, 2020.

One group of several hundred demonstrators assembled at Jefferson High School. For over an hour, the group peacefully rallied, then dispersed around 9:30 p.m.

A second group gathered downtown near the Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue between Southwest Main and Southwest Madison Street. The group blocked the street for several hours, throwing projectiles such as hotdogs, at the Justice Center doors. Several members of the group shook and cut the fence outside the Justice Center. Meanwhile, a third group gathered on the 5700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and set fire to the George Washington statue.

Around 11 p.m., the group on the 5700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard tore down and vandalized the George Washington statue. Group members associated with this incident dispersed by running off into surrounding neighborhoods.

At 11:30 p.m., the group gathered at the Justice Center began to march in a northeasterly direction. The group stopped for a period of time outside a business on the 400 block of Southwest Yamhill Street. The group began dispersing at approximately 12 a.m.

No arrests were made during these demonstrations.

Anyone with information about individuals who committed criminal activity at any event is asked to share that information with the Portland Police Bureau. Information can be sent via email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov