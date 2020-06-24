At least 5 Redmond businesses have closed due to COVID-19 impacts
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For lease signs and empty storefronts apparently are more present in Redmond's downtown than ever before.
At least five businesses in Redmond have permanently closed due to COVID-19.
NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams is investigating and will have a full report on some of the business closures later tonight.
It is not a wonder. How many small businesses can withstand a full shutdown for months?