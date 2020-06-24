Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:08 pm

At least 5 Redmond businesses have closed due to COVID-19 impacts

for lease

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For lease signs and empty storefronts apparently are more present in Redmond's downtown than ever before.

At least five businesses in Redmond have permanently closed due to COVID-19.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams is investigating and will have a full report on some of the business closures later tonight.

Business / Central Oregon / Coronavirus / Redmond / Top Stories

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jordan here.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply