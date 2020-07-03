Redmond brings back ‘First Fridays’

News

It's the first time the event held in person since the pandemic began

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With masks in place or in hand, people in Redmond were heading to downtown businesses for the first real 'First Friday' in quite some time.

Previous 'First Fridays' during the COVID-19 pandemic have all been virtual, meaning the Redmond Downtown Association promoted businesses online. But on Friday, for the first time since the pandemic hit, coordinators encouraged people to support businesses in person.

It's estimated for every dollar spent in Redmond, 67 cents stays in the community. The event gives people a chance to support local businesses and artists.

Loren Stilwell of Sweet Oasis Sweet Shop & Gifts said this event has definitely been more of a success than others in recent months.

"First Friday last month was just kind of, if you feel like going out, maybe try it, but it wasn't really publicized, because things weren't fully open back up yet," Silwell said.

During 'First Fridays,' businesses will promote special sales and new products, like Kobald Brewing's new canned beer, Krazy Haze.

Steve Anderson, the owner of Kobold Brewing, has been participating in the event for about a year. According to Anderson, 'First Fridays' are becoming more popular in the city.

"We've noticed more and more (customers) on First Fridays," Anderson said. "It's been really successful and a lot of fun. A lot more people will come to downtown and see what it's all about."

The event also had live music, a first for 'First Fridays'.

