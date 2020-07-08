GoFundMe page set up for Bend near-drowning victim

News

Good Samaritans found, rescued man, but reportedly was under water 10 minutes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Friends and family have rallied to raise money for the family a Bend man who nearly drowned in the Deschutes River on Sunday but was found and rescued by several good Samaritans.

Authorities were dispatched to Riverbend Park near the Bill Healy Bridge around 2:45 p.m for the reported water rescue.

A GoFundMe page organized by family friend Yaneli Ortiz-Napoles identified the victim as 37-year-old Rodolfo.

Ortiz-Napoles said Rodolfo, his family and friends decided to go to the river. Rodolfo and a friend decided to swim across, but the current was stronger than usual, she said, and a little over halfway across, Rodolfo tired and began going underwater.

"He began to go under water and his friend rushed to help," she wrote, "but after several attempts of trying to pull him up, the current took him."

Several people in the area dove in to help search for the man and found him on the river bottom, Bend police said.

Police said an officer borrowed a kayak from another community member and was able to paddle toward them to provide a rescue rope. Officers were then able to pull the man to shore.

Ortiz-Napoles said Rodolfo was underwater and unconscious for over 10 minutes, and CPR was started as soon as he was pulled from the water.

She said Rodolfo is a father to three children and his girlfriend is currently expecting another child.

"We are asking for any type of help for his family and a lot of prayers," she wrote. "Any little bit helps. Rodolfo has a stable heartbeat but no brain activity. We are hoping that will change. We are hoping for a miracle. Thank you to EVERYONE from the community who has reached out for all the prayers and for everyone who helped us during this tragic accident."

The news was not good in Wednesday's update, in which Ortiz-Napoles said Rodolfo's doctor said he "will never recover fro his brain damage," which "is irreversible."

"Everyone is still holding on to hope and waiting for a miracle to happen," she wrote.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $1,700.

Reporter Arielle Brumfield is reaching out for more information and her report will air tonight on NewsChannel 21.