Good Samaritans rescue Bend man from Deschutes River

Top Stories

Witnesses say he tried to swim across, got tired and went under the surface

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Good Samaritans, assisted by police and fire crews, rescued a Bend man who tried to swim across the Deschutes River near the Bill Healy Bridge on Sunday afternoon, but apparently became tired and went under the surface, police said.

Bend Police and Fire & Rescue responded around 2:45 p.m. to a possible drowning in the river, just upstream of the bridge, said police Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak. It was reported a man was trying to swim across the river with family members, became fatigued and went underwater.

Police arrived to find numerous good Samaritans were in the river, looking for the 37-year-old Bend man, Ksenzulak said. They found him at the bottom of the river and dove under to bring him to the surface.

An officer, meanwhile, borrowed a kayak from a community member and paddle toward the rescuers to provide a rescue rope, the sergeant said. Officers then were able to pull the man to shore, where police and fire medics performed lifesaving efforts. The man was taken to St. Charles Bend, where he is recovering, Ksenzulak said.