As thousands float the river, Bend Park & Rec tracks the crowds — and the challenges

Park district working to enforce social distancing guidelines

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ)-- With many people deferring their out-of-area travel and with many special events canceled, local outdoor activities like floating the river are still very popular.

Bend Park and Recreation says the river in Bend is just as busy as previous summers, but ensuring people maintain social distancing guidelines has been difficult.

In May, the park district reports, there were a total of 17,666 river users.

In June,, there were 39,797 river users, and July 3-5., there were 17,216 river users. That includes a daily total of approximately 7,000 on July 4.

Park district spokeswoman Julie Brown told NewsChannel 21, "Encouraging voluntary compliance is our most effective tool, and we ask for everyone’s help to maintain safety for the community."

"Our hope is that the new statewide mandate on face coverings outdoors when distancing can’t be maintained will help park and trail users to see the impact of their actions and encourage responsible outdoor behavior," she added.

NewsChannel 21 spoke to some people out between Riverbend Park and Farewell Bend Park about being outdoors, and their thoughts on floating the river and maintaining a safe distance.

Darby Winter said, “I guess it is surprising only in regards to where the pandemic is. I mean, we are not in the clear by any means, but I don’t think it' anything wrong with people being outside and enjoying the sunshine at the same time -- that has never been discouraged.”

Monica Smith said, “I feel like it's great to come outdoors. As long as people are abiding by the safety guidelines that were given to us, I think it's fine (and) safe, as long as people are social distancing.”

Another woman visiting the area said, “Floating the river right, you're a little farther away. It's interesting, when you are passing one another, there are no masks involved, you get in very close proximity to folks.”

Brown said the entry and exit points along the river are the areas they are having the most problems having people comply with social distancing.

She said you should consider early mornings, or even late river floats to avoid the high crowds.

More information is available at: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/about/public-health-advisory-covid-19/