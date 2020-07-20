2 children seriously injured, others also hurt in jet ski crash near Sweet Home

News

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two children suffered life-threatening injuries and several others were reported injured Monday afternoon when a man lost control of his jet ski at Foster Lake east of Sweet Home and it struck several people, authorities said.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 2 p.m. of the personal watercraft striking a crowd of people in the swimming area of Lewis Creek County Park, Sheriff Jim Yon said.

Yon said a 23-year-old man was operating the jet ski in the area when he lost control of it and it "sped off toward shore," hitting several people.

One child was flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland and another was flown first to a Springfield hospital, then to Legacy Emanuel. Yon had no word of their conditions in a news release Monday evening. Another injured person was reported later at Lebanon Community Hospital.

KPTV reported at least four other children sustained injuries believed to be less serious. Linn County Parks & Recreation said the park includes a roped-off beach for swimmers.

The jet ski operator is cooperating with law enforcement, Yon said as he asked anyone with information, video or photographs to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.