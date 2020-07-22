Helping hands, teamwork rescue horse who got stuck along the Deschutes River

News

Kritstin Olin says her horse, Dixie, was as calm as could be during rescue

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- What is typically a water break for Redmond's Kristin Olin and her 24-year-old horse, Dixie, turned into a four-hour rescue late last week.

Olin and her horse were riding near the Deschutes River north of Redmond last Thursday when she let Dixie drink from the river.

"As we stepped into the water, she sunk about three feet," Olin said. "It was a scary situation. "

When Olin and her riding partners could not get Dixie freed, they called Mustangs to the Rescue, a horse rescue organization in Bend.

"This horse would not have gotten out on its own," Kate Beardsley, executive director of Mustangs to the Rescue, said Wednesday.

Olin called the rescue a community effort. Redmond Fire and Rescue, two hikers, two rescuers from Central Oregon's Pet Evacuation Team, two Deschutes County workers and even two people floating the river helped out.

“She didn’t struggle, she didn’t panic," Olin recalled. "She was just like, 'I’ll wait here until you get me out.'”

Olin, who is an experienced rider, said this was a first for her.



"I have been riding a long time, and this has never happened to me," she said. "We are always very cautious around water areas, and I've done hundreds of river crossings and ponds. It can happen at any time, even though it looks completely safe."

Olin added that Dixie did not suffer any injuries, and she's about as good as new.