ODOT: Trash piling up along Hwy. 126; cleanup crews scarce amid COVID-19

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Highway 126 has seen a recent trash buildup between Redmond and Prineville due to a lack of inmate crews and others who usually tackle the litter-removal task, ODOT said Thursday.

ODOT officials said they now view the need for an immediate cleanup as ar top priority, and are working on how to proceed.

Typically, they said, the agency receives assistance through youth volunteer groups, the "Adopt a Highway" program and inmate work crews from area jails.

But all have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to enforce social distancing and limit interactions that could spread the virus.

Reporter Alec Nolan spoke Thursday with ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Peter Murphy about how the department will clear the trash moving forward.

His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five (our Fox 4 p.m. broadcast is preempted by Major League Baseball).