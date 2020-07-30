ODOT: Trash piling up along Hwy. 126; cleanup crews scarce amid COVID-19
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Highway 126 has seen a recent trash buildup between Redmond and Prineville due to a lack of inmate crews and others who usually tackle the litter-removal task, ODOT said Thursday.
ODOT officials said they now view the need for an immediate cleanup as ar top priority, and are working on how to proceed.
Typically, they said, the agency receives assistance through youth volunteer groups, the "Adopt a Highway" program and inmate work crews from area jails.
But all have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to enforce social distancing and limit interactions that could spread the virus.
Reporter Alec Nolan spoke Thursday with ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Peter Murphy about how the department will clear the trash moving forward.
His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five (our Fox 4 p.m. broadcast is preempted by Major League Baseball).
I’d go pick up the trash but I’m making too much money sitting on my butt smoking weed, drinking beer, and collecting my Covid checks. Thanks, Trump! Thanks, Kate!
Hey Barney, Who do we contact about the 97 bypass here in Bend? The area between downtown and Reed Market is pretty full of trash. Would be nice to get that on someone’s radar to clean up too.
Peter Murphy is very reachable.