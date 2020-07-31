Oregon State Fair goes online for 2020

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The grandeur of the shire horses. The intoxicating smell of elephant ears. The L.B. Day Amphitheater filled with cheering crowds. They are unmistakable markers of the Oregon State Fair experience, and ones that will welcome crowds back to the fairgrounds in 2021.

Instead of going dark in 2020, the Oregon State Fair said Friday it is building anticipation and opportunities for fairgoers to celebrate and win their way to 2021.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to provide a much needed celebration of Oregon — and Oregonians, this year,” said Kim Grewe-Powell, Oregon State Fair CEO. “We’ve created an end-of-season event with a nod to our history and future as a resilient state.”

Online Celebration Begins July 31, 2020

Fairgoers can win their way to the 2021 fair through contesting, starting now, with opportunities to share and highlight their favorite parts of Oregon: scenic scapes, brave heroes, favorite teachers, resilient grads, cute pets, and of course, memories of the Oregon State Fair.

E-Fair Entertainment Begins August 28,

2020

There are many attractions attendees to the E-Fair will be able to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

“We’ll showcase some of your favorite animals, food, live music, and family entertainment -- plus the lineup and presale for the 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series,” said Grewe-Powell.

A few of the attractions will include: