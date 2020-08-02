Blake Allen

News

Multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

Hello there, Central Oregon!

I can definitely say I'm excited to make my television debut in such a vibrant and beautiful community.

I was born and raised in Claremont, Calif., a small college town in Los Angeles County. All of my life I knew I wanted to be a broadcast professional.

Throughout the last few years, I've been working in radio news. I have been fortunate enough to work for some amazing outlets in the past including KKLS in Rapid City, S.D., KMJ in Fresno, Calif., and most recently KXL in Portland.

I've also contributed national stories to both the Westwood One Network and the CBS Radio Network.

I grew up in a family of passionate sailors and fishermen. My grandfather was born in Havana, Cuba and passed his passion for all things nautical onto the entire family.

You can find me most weekends with a fishing pole in my hand out on the river or on my "sick days" down in Southern California, when the yellowtail are biting (although when I show up, they tend to stop biting).

I'm looking forward to keeping this community informed and meeting all of you!