Terrebonne man’s family urges Highway 97 dividers after another deadly crash

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The parents of a 21-year-old Terrebonne man killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 97 nearly a month ago are speaking out again after two people died in a crash this weekend not far from that location, calling for safety improvements on the stretch of road.

Oregon State Police said Beauden Yetter was heading south when his car crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Chevy Suburban.

Another crash Saturday at O'Neil Junction claimed the lives of two Madras residents, when their minivan entered the highway and was struck by a semi-truck hauling apples, officials said.

Yetter's parents, Duane and Alicia Anderson, told NewsChannel 21 Sunday they want to see the Oregon Department of Transportation take action.

Notably, they are calling for a center divider to be installed between O’Neil Junction through Terrebonne.

Sunday's crash makes four deaths on the highway in that area in recent weeks, Duane Anderson noted.

"It doesn't matter what fault lies," Alicia Anderson said. "What matters is that our son is no longer with us. If we had a concrete barrier, my son would not have gotten into a head-on with another car."

"If we had a concrete barrier, the life that was lost three weeks prior to him, they would not have been able to make a left-hand turn there," she added.

The family also says they want warnings posted to remind drivers to be alert.

The family tells NewsChannel 21 that they are looking at starting a petition to press for changes.