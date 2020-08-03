Deschutes County reports 3 salmonella cases tied to onions, national outbreak

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has had three cases of salmonella tied to the recent nationwide onion recall by Thompson International Onions out of Bakersfield, Calif.

The state of Oregon has the highest number of cases in the country related to the outbreak, as the Oregon Health Authority last week reported 76 cases statewide tied to the company's red onions.

The recall, which now includes all onions under the Thompson Brand, comes after reports of illnesses due to salmonella across all 50 states and Canada.

Eric Mone, a health supervisor with Deschutes County Environmental Health, said Monday there could be more local illnesses, as there were a total of 12 salmonella cases in the county in July.

Mone said it's unclear at this time if they're from the same strain caused by the onions. However, he said the numbers are alarming.

"Over the past six years in Deschutes County, we've averaged 21 salmonella cases per year," he said. "So far this year, we have 20 already."

Mone said the agency hasn’t tracked the local cases to a specific location.