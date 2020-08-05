Crook County Fair set to open with small-scale, COVID-19-conscious plan

News

PRINEVILLE, Ore (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Fair begins Thursday in Prineville, and like so many things in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, things will look quite a bit different this year.

Organizers told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday they have worked with the Crook County Health Department to ensure the safest event possible. They say they are hoping for a small, local event, which runs through Saturday.

The event will not feature rides this year, but will have live entertainment such as concerts. Those concerts and events have a 200-person limit.

Organizers with the fair tell NewsChannel 21 "A walking map has been created for the public to guide them in navigating the exhibits. Directional arrows have been incorporated to ensure pedestrian traffic flows one direction.

"Spacing between all walking groups will be required. All exhibitors will be placed 30 feet apart. Safety monitors will be on hand in the parks to answer any questions. Hand-washing and sanitizer stations will be available in all of the parks."

The 4-H and FFA exhibitors, as well as open-class exhibitors, will allow for one member and one adult. There will also be a limit of total people on the fairgrounds at one time of 100 people.

More information: https://www.crookcountyfairgrounds.com/p/fair