ODF using lightning map technology to limit wildfires

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Wednesday night's lightning storm sparked several small fires across Central Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry is concerned that some are still smoldering, undetected.



Combating wildfires can be a marathon, so the department is utilizing technology to get ahead and attempt to outsmart the flames.

Lightning strikes can be entertaining, but they also come with dangeous and lasting implications on communities. Last night alone produced sixteen wildfires, forcing fire crews across the state to be out in full force to limit the spread.

ODF has teamed up with multiple agencies to observe at real-time lightning maps in order to pinpoint where fires begin, and where they may arise.



They also commission special recon flights to be the "eye in the sky" for any possible outbreaks.



"We have lightning tracker technology, so we know roughly where the strikes hit" said ODF's Jamie Knight. "I take that information and overlay on a map so I can actually fly over the areas with the heaviest concentrations, or areas of particular concern.

Single-engine passenger planes can be seen flying over Oregon's dense forest landscape to scope out any possible red flags. The flights can last up to four hours, until a refuel is needed.



Jamie and her Incident Management team say they do their best to "maintain a bird's eye view" in case crews are needed to be sent out immediately.



Multi-mission aircraft, equipped with electro-optical cameras and infared scanners, are also sent out at night.



The department also maintains a close relationship with The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center in Redmond. Their mission is to provide support and coordination for all participating government agencies during emergencies like wildfires.



Christie Shaw of ODF's Central Oregon District, says the summer is on par for wildfire season, but her team always anticipates the worst. Their primary concern is a "big wind" event, expected to be just on the horizon.

For now, ODF urges the community to work together and point out any alarming fire activities.