Xeriscaping becoming popular High Desert alternative to lawns

Bend landscaping supplier sees 35% increase in xeriscaping customers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- No lawn mowing, weed whacking and little irrigation maintenance. Xeriscaping can be a more cost efficient and eco-friendly alternative to grass lawns.

John Serres bought about 1,000 pounds of desert stone gravel on Friday. He plans on creating a more native landscape at his house.



"It's easier," Serres said. "It's cost-efficient, and it looks nice."

Serres told NewsChannel 21 the potential for lower maintenance costs and a more natural landscape made him interested in xeriscaped landscape.

"We have irrigation rights, but water is gold around here," Serres said. "There is so much natural beauty in the High Desert."

Instant Landscaping in Bend supplies homeowners and landscapers with several types of gravel used for xeriscaping. Ben Simpson, the office manager, said his business receives about three truckloads of gravel every few days -- and within about a day or two, it's gone.

"We can hardly keep it on the ground," Simpson said.

Simpson said he's seen a 35% jump in xeriscaping customers. It's become so popular, he's had to limit customers to three cubic yards of gravel per day.

"Since I've worked here 12 years, it's been extremely common that we are seeing a down flow in grass and an up flow in rock material and xeriscaping, just because it's more maintenance-free," Simpson said.

Less maintenance can mean more savings, but for Serres, it's not only about money.

"Quite honestly, though, it's less about saving money and more about embracing the native landscape," he said.