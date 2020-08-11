Warm, But Average

News

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A fair air flow out of the west and NW will keep our temperatures pretty average for this date. With plenty of sunshine our highs will be in the mid to upper 80's. Skies will stay sunny and NW breezes will pick up to 10-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight with lows in the low 40's to low 50's. NW breezes will back off to 5-10 mph after midnight.

A slight change in the air flow pattern will bring us a few clouds Wednesday, but no showers. It will also cool our highs to the mid to upper 70's for the day. Overnight lows will also drop to the low 30's to low 40's under mostly clear skies. Highs will warm back to the mid 80's by Friday and sunny skies will stay with us through the weekend into next week. Expect to see a warm weekend with highs in the mid 90's. These hot temperatures will also carry into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!