Bend protesters block 2 unmarked ICE buses; city confirms 2 men detained

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A large crowd of protesters blocked two unmarked white buses at a Bend hotel parking lot for hours Wednesday afternoon after learning they were from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and had detained two men.

A member of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers began livestreaming on Facebook around 1 p.m. and quickly was drawing thousands of viewers, followed by others streaming on the scene.

"Let them go! Let them go!" protesters chanted at one point. "No justice, no peace!" they said later.

City spokeswoman Anne Aurand confirmed that ICE personnel were in the location. She noted that the city of Bend is a "Welcoming City," and in a resolution approved by the city council said "the city does not enforce federal immigration laws or detain people based on immigration status."

Bend police tweeted urging people to avoid the area around the SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Southwest Industrial Way where the confrontation was underway.

"The Bend Police Department does not enforce ICE arrests," the agency tweeted, adding their officers were on seen "to ensure the safety of everyone on scene."

Bend Mayor Sally Russell said in a tweet she was told both men detained by the ICE officers "have warants out for their arrest. This is not a sweep for undocumented immigrants."

"Let's keep our community safe," she wrote. "Please leave peacefully."

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman could not confirm any details to NewsChannel 21 regarding the ICE activities.

But Regional Public Affairs Officer Tanya Romain said in a statement, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion peacefully without interference.”