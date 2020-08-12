Bend protesters block 2 unmarked ICE buses; city confirms 2 men detained
(New details from city, police, Mayor Sally Russell)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A large crowd of protesters blocked two unmarked white buses at a Bend hotel parking lot for hours Wednesday afternoon after learning they were from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and had detained two men.
A member of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers began livestreaming on Facebook around 1 p.m. and quickly was drawing thousands of viewers, followed by others streaming on the scene.
"Let them go! Let them go!" protesters chanted at one point. "No justice, no peace!" they said later.
City spokeswoman Anne Aurand confirmed that ICE personnel were in the location. She noted that the city of Bend is a "Welcoming City," and in a resolution approved by the city council said "the city does not enforce federal immigration laws or detain people based on immigration status."
Bend police tweeted urging people to avoid the area around the SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Southwest Industrial Way where the confrontation was underway.
"The Bend Police Department does not enforce ICE arrests," the agency tweeted, adding their officers were on seen "to ensure the safety of everyone on scene."
Bend Mayor Sally Russell said in a tweet she was told both men detained by the ICE officers "have warants out for their arrest. This is not a sweep for undocumented immigrants."
"Let's keep our community safe," she wrote. "Please leave peacefully."
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman could not confirm any details to NewsChannel 21 regarding the ICE activities.
But Regional Public Affairs Officer Tanya Romain said in a statement, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion peacefully without interference.”
When you dont have a job or a life, this is how you waste your time in Central Oregon? What a bunch of lunatics!
No comment on the line of federal riot police that came out of nowhere?
Doesn’t the article say they were on the bus. So they got off the bus…
Bendiego is a “Welcoming City,” aka “Sanctuary City”.
Boise will happily take you and prejudices.
Will they take the illegals too?
If they care about their economy yes
Then the protesters went to some hipster coffee shop, blogged about it then went to REI for a new kayak.
that is total BS and not true, most could not afford a Kayak or shopping at REI.
big goings on in podunk bend ore
guess id better make sure my green card comes out of the safe deposit box and is on my person
feds want nothing better than spread covid on the immigrants
put em in cages what is social distancing
immigrants arent human after all right?
one week and i get back to real democracy
oh canada
thanks for the memories bend i will miss you
well technically that are not immigrants. An immigrant comes through the port of entry and goes through the process most likely just the way you did.
So you’re Canadian?? Please leave and have a beer on me eh. Do you have any idea how long an illegal immigrant would last in Canada?? If I slipped over the border and got caught they’d have my ass on the first bus to the US. I sure liked Oregon pre Floyd.
They all need to go back to california (portland)before it get real
Serious, if you’re here illegally and you have been picked up by ICE, if you’re legit there is a path to stay here. If you’re not legit then you need to be deported back to wherever. Any organization without rules or boundaries will never survive this includes cities and countries.
Good job blue, let the feds do their job and get out of here.
Ha magas spent decades whining about federal secret police, but now that we have a kgb agent president they instantly pretend to love the secret police in true 1984 style, snowflake hypocrisy at its finest
Krantz’s third day, probably not a coincidence. No Feds in Bend!
The “PeaceCreepers” are desperate to maintain their presence and influence in Central Oregon – meaning Bend.
Where other organizations are creating programs, building bridges with collaborating partners, hosting educational events, and generally identifying their niches and becoming effective community partners, the “Peacecreepers” continue their antics.
While they hawk their t-shirts and “Peacecreeper” gear hoping to make a few bucks on the side.
They see boogie men (and women) in every vehicle with a government license plate and quickly text their “leader” with images and dire warnings that “the British are coming!”. Their FB page features “Fearless Leader” staring into his cell phone as he reels off the latest “injustices” and “offenses”, rallying the troops – most of which are internet troops and not actual “tennis shoes on the ground” – to the “Peacecreeper” cause.
It is just as likely the buses are, in some manner, involved in providing transportation for personnel training at the nearby BIAK Training Center, owned and operated by the Oregon National Guard.
https://www.facebook.com/BiakTC/
For decades now this training site and center has been utilized by state and federal agencies to provide training for a wide variety of National Guard units as well as law enforcement and other agencies requiring its unique facilities and terrain.
And yes, personnel and civilian contractors can and do stay in lodging in town.
In any event you can’t fix Stupid and Stupid is what the “Peacecreepers” are showing themselves to excel at being.
Fully agreed.
Their efforts would be better spent in assisting people with the proper immigration processes.
Lol biak has the secret starwars bunker from the 80s, and here we see secret buses carrying secret police to make secret arrests, youre right comrade there is a connection