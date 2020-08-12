Krantz: Bend police at protest to protect free speech — not to assist ICE

Crime And Courts

Says officers in camouflage had been in SWAT training, were removed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – In just his third day on the job, new Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz was facing the first public test of his tenure, as hundreds of protesters surrounded two federal immigration buses and said they wouldn’t leave until two men detained on them are released or a warrant with charges is made available.

In a livestreamed statement and news conference Wednesday evening, Krantz, a former Portland assistant chief who was just sworn in on Monday, said Bend police were made aware Tuesday and Wednesday that ICE agents were in the city, conducting an investigation, but “were not made aware of detailed plans.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Krantz said, Bend police received a call from a federal agent, informing them that community members were blocking a bus carrying two people in custody. They arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m.

“The Bend Police Department are not involved with their (ICE) operations,” Krantz said. Following state law and Bend Police policy, he said, city officers do not enforce federal immigration law or detain people based on their immigration status.

Krantz said officers were only on scene to “allow for free speech, and for a peaceful area for our community to assemble, and to provide life-safety support.”

“Bend Police are currently on site to protect the safety of the community and are not there assisting the role of ICE,” Krantz said.

Asked why some officers showed up in camouflage and with what protesters said appeared to be tear gas, Krantz explained that some officers had been involved in scheduled SWAT training and they were sent to the scene initially, before the situation was clear, to support patrol officers on duty.

As soon as they determined what was actually occurring, Krantz said, those officers left the scene. “We recognize it could have instilled fear among community members” of what was taking place, he said, adding that they were quickly “replaced with regular patrol officers.”

Asked if there’s a plan going forward, Krantz said police will remain on scene “for the safety of the community” and that he did not have any specifics for what the federal agents plan to do.

“We hope for a completely peaceful resolution, and for our community to have their First Amendment rights safely expressed,” he said.

Asked about possible criminal trespass charges, Krantz noted that the area of the protest is private property, and the property owners “ultimately” don’t want the protesters to remain on scene.

“We are not, at this time, ready to take criminal action, arrest action, balancing the level of the (alleged) crime against the opportunity for residents to speak,” he said. “There may be some low-level crime occurring, but we have to balance the rights of the community.”