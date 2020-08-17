Bend-area family’s motor home struck by falling tree

News

No one injured, but it's just latest trouble to befall family hit by foreclosure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday's thunderstorms were accompanied by strong winds that caused damage across Central Oregon, but one family in particular was hit hard off China Hat Road in southeast Bend.

Around 3:15 p.m., Sarah Ryan received a call from her husband, telling her that their motor home had been struck by a falling tree -- with her children inside.

A co-worker provided her with a ride home to check on the safety of her family. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

"For me, to know that they were safe was a blessing," Ryan said. "I was thinking the whole entire way here, 'What am I going to come home to? Are my kids going to be okay?'"

Ryan has been a part of the community for over 12 years, but she wasn't always in this situation.

Her family moved into the motor home in October of last year after their home was foreclosed on.

Ryan continues to work at an auto shop to just put food on the table for her family, but she said they are struggling to stay afloat.

Combine the rising cost of living in Bend with the current pandemic, and Ryan said she knows she's not alone in her struggle.

"Unfortunately, there's going to be more people," Ryan said. "There's more people here every day. I don't necessarily think people are camping. I think there's more people moving out here."

Ryan said one of her older sons used an ax to try and remove the top of the fallen tree, and when that couldn't finish the job, a neighbor was able to remove the remaining debris with a rope tied to the back of a truck.

The family said they understand Bend's continued expansion, but they're afraid they'll never be able to afford a home again.

Ryan said she hopes local government pays attention to the working class, in order to avoid a rise in the homeless population.

The family is afraid to move the motor home, fearing it could fall apart even more.

For now, Ryan said she is thankful for her family's safety, but she knows she has a tough road ahead.