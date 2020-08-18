Drought could mean fewer local sustainable products, Bend-area farmer says

News

Arnold Irrigation District shut-off has wide-ranging impacts

BEND,Ore. (KTVZ) - With drought conditions persisting, the Arnold Irrigation District, which supplies hundreds of farms and ranches in Central Oregon, has shut its off water supply.

Robert Shuur, who has a farm and ranch east of Bend, said Tuesday that without water, he will have to buy his own feed going forward.

Pointing to the last of his hay reserves, Schuur explained, "So this hay here in the front is from our front field, which is oat hay, and in the back there you see some hay that's more green in color, and that is orchard grass hay from our hay field.

"And were not going to be able to replant the oat field, for lack of water, and we're not going to get a second cutting on our of hay, because of lack of water -- nothing will grow without our irrigation water."

Schuur, who grows hay and raises cattle and sheep, said now that he's buying feed for his livestock, his costs are going up significantly.

And Schuur says he's not alone, explaining to NewsChannel 21 how the dry conditions could have a serious impact on buyers looking for local sustainable products.

"If farmers can't afford to produce local meat and were doing beef and lamb, that we grow here ethically, you know sustainably we hope, and that won't be available to the, to the neighborhood market"

Schuur said if the water shortage continues, the cost increases could mean fewer farms overall in Central Oregon.