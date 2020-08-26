Central Oregon tourism industry has better summer than many expected

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Businesses around Central Oregon headed into one of the most nail-biting tourism seasons ever this summer.

And while the owners of some businesses tell us this season has been not as busy as last year, for obvious reasons, they also aren’t complaining.

Dave Nissen, owner of Wanderlust Tours, told NewsChannel 21, “Overall, I would have to say that given COVID and the fallout from COVID, 2020 has been a pleasant surprise."

“So families ended up coming, and second, we really noticed its all rubber-tire traffic," Nissen added. "That is to say, where the drive market is. So folks are coming from predominantly the 1-5 corridor through Oregon, and then a little of Northern California coming, and the Seattle- Puget Sound market.”

He said while many families ended up coming, he did see a slowdown in corporate groups.

Meanwhile, in Sisters, Main Street has been bustling steadily this summer as well.

Emily Rickards, general manager of the The Open Door, a wine bar and restaurant, said, “Everything is pretty much business as usual.”

Staff at The Open Door told NewsChannel 21 that while some big Sisters events were canceled, and their seating has gone completely outdoors, they are as busy as they possibly can be.

“We are seeing a steady local business that’s also continuing to increase, as well as people coming from Portland and other areas who want to get into the open air and be somewhere there is a lot of space -- and it's beautiful. It’s a beautiful place to be,” Rickards said.