Nice day, but smoke returns

Gentle southerly breezes have given us a little relief from the smoke overnight; however, those breezes are expected to turn northerly and the smoke will return. Under clear skies, we can expect highs in the low to mid 80's today. Winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph this evening and turn lighter out of the NW tonight. Skies will be clear, but a smoky haze will be with us all night. Lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's.

Until the wildfires have been extinguished, we can expect a smoky haze to stay with us. Apart from that, we can also expect plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Temperatures will be in the mid 80's Thursday. Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with thermometers reaching 90 degrees. We will be back to the mid 80's Saturday. Look for a couple cooler days coming out of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70's Sunday and Monday. Highs will get back to normal levels Tuesday.

