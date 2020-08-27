Redmond Airport sees impacts of large drop in air travelers due to COVID-19

News

Official says airport had to use federal funds to make up for lost revenue

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Finding parking at an airport can often be a challenge, in normal times. But in the last few months at Redmond Municipal Airport, it's been as easy as ever.

Like most airports across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, RDM has seen a tremendous drop-off in travelers, compared to last year. Last year in July, the airport saw about 52,000 passengers departing from the airport -- while this July the airport had about 18,000 passengers.

As you might expect, there's also been far fewer drivers using long-term parking at the airport, meaning a drop in city parking revenue.

The federal CARES Act has provided some assistance amid the steep drop in revenues, an airport official says.

