Crews working to quickly get Bend’s winter warming shelter up and running

Set to open in a week; longer-term facility also being sought

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As temperatures drop and COVID-19 cases rise, advocates in Central Oregon are working to keep Bend's vulnerable homeless population warm in a safe environment.

At the former Opportunity Foundation Thrift Store on NE Second Street, a warming shelter is set to open next Monday, with COVID-19 factored into plans.

While NewsChannel 21 was on location on Monday, Shepherd's House Director of Emergency Service John Lodise learned of a woman who's been staying outside the building since the announcement was made.

"People may be concerned is there going to be any shelter at, all because of COVID, so it doesn't surprise me that yes, we are going to open -- and yes because we are going to deal with COVID in the shelter, that yes they're going to want to take advantage of that," he said.

Lodise said the shelter will be taking measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, such as mask-wearing and eliminating buffet-style dining.

He said as temperatures start falling, questions about where those looking for warmth can go start coming in.

"The problem is, you can't just open a door and start letting people in for shelter," Lodise said. "Especially in the times of COVID, you have to make sure you have the proper staff in place, the proper equipment in place, the proper procedures in place that will keep people safe."

Lodise explained the organization has to do its best to determine the appropriate time to open the shelter and best utilize available resources.

Which he said can be a challenge in the region.

"You know, Central Oregon weather is really unpredictable," Lodise said. "Last year, when we opened the Redmond shelter, we were having 'summer' nights, until it snowed mid-Thanksgiving."

The issue of not having a year-round, low-barrier warming shelter for those facing homelessness has been brought up in recent weeks, including last week, when a man was found dead outside a southeast Bend store after temperatures got down below 20 degrees.

At a Homeless Leadership Coalition meeting Monday, the issue was brought up once again as a proposal.

City Of Bend Economic Development Director Carolyn Eagan said, "We would like in the medium-term to get the navigation center open, and really move that warming shelter as a permanent shelter."