C.O. restaurants busy cooking many to-go, delivery Thanksgiving meals this year

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year, many Central Oregonians will be spending Thanksgiving alone, or with a small group at their home, for the first time.

And for those who have never done the cooking, or just decided to leave it to others this time, restaurants and stores have been working to supply them with holiday favorites.

Chef Seanmichael Galloway at the Pine Tavern Restaurant in downtown Bend says it's a blessing.

"This year for Thanksgiving, we've been very busy," Galloway said Wednesday. "There's been quite the demand and desire for Thanksgiving to be brought to you at home."

The restaurant said calls have been increasing since the governor's two-week freeze was enacted.

They say their single meals also have been popular from those who live alone or in small groups.

The restaurant says they plan to make more than 250 meals, which translates into about 320 pounds of turkey and 150 pounds of prime rib.

"For me, this is important, to provide a nice, comfortable Thanksgiving experience at your home," Galloway said.

At the Sisters Bakery, it's also a mad rush. General Manager Spencer Hamiga said his employees were working at least 12-hour days to process the orders.

"This Thanksgiving, we sold out by Sunday," he said. "We're just trying to figure out how we make all the pies and make everything work."

Hamiga said the bakery has seen a number of people who are coming in to get holiday food items.

He estimates the bakery will have processed more than 500 orders between Monday and Thursday.

He also said that the bakery is working to help a nearby restaurant supply those who think cooking is best left in someone else's hands.

"We worked with the Open Door with a take-out meal kit," Hamiga said. "We provided the rolls for that, and they sold out, way more than they thought."