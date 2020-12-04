Two men charged with stealing keys, demagnetizer from Redmond Walmart

News

Police say they stole goods from the store to trade for drugs

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two men from Redmond and Terrebonne have been arrested on theft charges and outstanding warrants, accused of stealing Redmond Walmart keys and a security-tag demagnetizer in order to steal hundreds of dollars in goods they traded for drugs.

Police were called Tuesday to investigate the reported theft of keys and a demagnetizer used by Walmart workers, along with more than $500 in merchandise, Lt. Jesse Petersen said Friday.

The next day, police contacted a 37-year-old Redmond man and arrested him on second-degree theft and two outstanding warrants. Petersen said a search of the man turned up stolen items and he also was charged with third-degree theft and booked into the Deschutes County Jail in Bend.

Officers investigating the case developed probable cause and served a search warrant on a car parked in the Walmart parking lot and a room at The Hub Motel where the Redmond man and a second suspect, a 31-year-old Terrebonne man, were staying.

The second man also was taken to the Bend jail and lodged on second-degree theft and four outstanding warrants.

Petersen said officers found the keys and demagnetizer as well as small amounts of suspected heroin. He said police determined the stolen property was being traded for drugs.