Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,290 new cases

Deschutes County has 63 new cases, Crook County 6, Jefferson County 10

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,033, along with 1,290 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 1,290 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 84,496.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (8), Columbia (12), Coos (10), Crook (6), Curry (4), Deschutes (63), Douglas (20), Harney (1), Hood River (17), Jackson (99), Jefferson (10), Josephine (7), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (218), Morrow (6), Multnomah (187), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (38), Union (3), Wasco (8), Washington (181), Yamhill (32)

Oregon’s 1028th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 24, at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1029th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 4, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1030th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 5, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1031st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1032nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Dec. 5, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1033rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 2, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 326 4 Benton 900 7 Clackamas 7275 87 Clatsop 411 0 Columbia 590 6 Coos 515 4 Crook 288 6 Curry 163 2 Deschutes 2823 15 Douglas 1069 24 Gilliam 24 0 Grant 142 1 Harney 111 1 Hood River 490 3 Jackson 4388 41 Jefferson 942 11 Josephine 655 6 Klamath 1160 8 Lake 150 1 Lane 4921 52 Lincoln 692 16 Linn 1770 24 Malheur 2547 45 Marion 10332 163 Morrow 705 7 Multnomah 19396 270 Polk 1431 23 Sherman 24 0 Tillamook 159 0 Umatilla 4659 50 Union 847 8 Wallowa 72 3 Wasco 610 19 Washington 11982 108 Wheeler 7 0 Yamhill 1920 18 Total 84,496 1,033

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased by 10, to 546. There are 113 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, five fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

