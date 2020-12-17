Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,339 new cases

News

Deschutes County reports 48 cases, Crook County 4, Jefferson County 10

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,283, along with 1,339 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 1,339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 98,936 cases.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 551, which is three fewer than Wednesday. There are 113 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (173), Clatsop (3), Columbia (18), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (12), Gilliam (3), Hood River (23), Jackson (82), Jefferson (10), Josephine (24), Klamath (19), Lane (74), Lincoln (8), Linn (60), Malheur (13), Marion (148), Morrow (5), Multnomah (250), Polk (20), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (34), Union (13), Wasco (9), Washington (218), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (27).

Oregon’s 1,263rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,264th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,265th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,266th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 30 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,267th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died Dec. 15 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,268th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,269th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died Dec. 16 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,270th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died Nov. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,271st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Dec. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,272nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,273rd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 12 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,274th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,275th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Dec. 7 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,276th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 11 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,277th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,278th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,279th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Dec. 6. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,280th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,281st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Dec. 4 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,282nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,283rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

