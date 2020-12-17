Oregon to receive fewer vaccine doses than expected next week

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will receive fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week than expected, state health officials said Thursday.

KOIN reports that officials expected to receive 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week from the federal government, but will now only receive 25,350 doses.

Oregon hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign.

Health officials say they plan to vaccinate 100,000 people statewide by the end of the year.

If and when the Moderna vaccine receives the FDA emergency use authorization, Oregon expects to receive 71,900 doses the week of Dec. 20.