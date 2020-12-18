C.O. Heartwarmers volunteers keep busy making blankets from home

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Heartwarmers, a nonprofit in Bend that makes blankets to give to those in need, has donated more blankets than ever since the pandemic began.

The 6-year old organization typically has dozens of volunteers come to workshops to make the blankets, but they can't hold them during the pandemic.

So instead, the organization is putting together take-home kits for people to make blankets to donate at home.

Jack Hirsh spoke to the president of Heartwarmers and will have the full story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.