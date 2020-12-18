‘Rethink Food Waste Challenge’ focuses on multifamily housing

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Can you imagine buying four bags of groceries and dropping one of them in the trash can in front of the store on the way out? That might sound strange, but the fact is that an average of a quarter of each household’s food ends up getting wasted.

Globally, 40% of food is wasted through the supply chain becoming a social, financial, and environmental issue.

The Rethink Waste Project is running their third Rethink Food Waste Challenge, which will run January 4 - 31, this time designed specifically to help people who live in multifamily housing reduce their wasted food at home.

The Rethink Food Waste Challenge is a great free educational opportunity for individuals, but also for families with youth who are having to learn from home during these times of COVID.

The challenge asks participating households to weigh (Rethink Waste has free digital scales on a first-come, first-served basis) or measure then record their cumulative wasted food weekly for four weeks.

They will track what ends up as waste in their home, while learning small yet impactful tips to change habits in order to produce less waste.

Participants, who will also gain knowledge and feel good about making changes in their own lives to help their greater community, will be entered in weekly prize drawings totaling $500 in value.

The Rethink Food Waste Challenge is made possible through a partnership with the Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and our local garbage and recycling service providers.

Learn more and sign up for the Rethink Food Waste Challenge at: www.EnviroCenter.org/foodwaste.