Jupiter and Saturn align to create ‘Christmas Star’ on winter solstice

The 2 planets have not appeared this close at night in almost 800 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's a sight the world has not seen in almost 800 years -- Jupiter and Saturn aligning so closely in the night sky, they will look like a double planet.

This movement of the planets is called a conjunction, or a Great Conjunction when they are expected to be this close. Though, some have dubbed this the 'Christmas Star' because the timing is so close to the holiday.

Jupiter and Saturn typically align every 20 years or so, but this event is especially rare because of how close the planets will appear to each other. Jupiter and Saturn will be separated by only a 1/5th of the diameter of the full moon.

However, experts say the planets will actually still be hundreds of millions of miles apart.

The best time to view the Great Conjunction, or 'Christmas Star,' is typically after sunset, just above the southwest horizon.

It's also best to have a clear night sky, which will likely not be the case Monday for much of the High Desert. So Space.com has set up a series of webcasts that will allow you to view the conjunction online if you're having trouble seeing it in person.

