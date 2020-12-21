Nyara Sabally, No. 8 Oregon tops Washington State 69-65

News

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and No. 8 Oregon hung on to defeat Washington State 69-65.

The victory Monday extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 26 games, dating to last season.

Erin Boley added 18 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts for Oregon. This is the longest winning streak in program history.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 20 points for Washington State, which came in following its first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season.

The Cougars beat then-No. 21 Oregon State 61-55 on Saturday.