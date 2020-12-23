Christmas takeout booms as more Central Oregonians plan to celebrate at home
'It's cool to feel like you're making their holiday -- it's been great'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This pandemic-affected holiday season has made for very different, yet busy times at Central Oregon restaurants offering takeout.
Betsy McDonald with the Lemon Tree said Wednesday she’s having a hard time keeping up with the number of phone calls coming in.
McDonald explained that for her business, this has been the busiest Christmas for takeout orders.
“We had a great Thanksgiving takeout, and Christmas has been about double that business,” she said.
McDonald said she's gotten calls from people who have no idea what to do as for holiday cooking, especially those who usually go to large gatherings but are now celebrating alone.
“So they're like, 'Oh, my God -- we don’t have anything.' So we’ve been having fun, doing some really fun custom orders for people. It’s cool to feel like you’re making their holiday -- it’s been great.”
She said some are using the holidays to venture into new spaces, with large orders for crab cakes, salmon -- even quiche.
“One lady said, 'I have never ever ordered takeout. I cook thanksgiving dinner, I cook Christmas dinner , but it just feels different this year,'" McDonald recalled
At 900 Wall, holiday takeout also has the phone ringing.
Chris Layden with the restaurant said while they aren’t getting direct feedback, they are extremely busy.
“The sheer amount of volume that we’ve seen, the influx in take-out and to-go Christmas meals -- you know, our Thanksgiving to go was a huge success for us," he said.
Layden said he’s thankful to be doing business in an uncertain time.
"We're glad to take whatever we can get, at this point," he said. "We're here day in and day out to bring the food to the community, and were glad that people show up for it."
Comments
2 Comments
I guess folks have forgotten how to cook.
This is a story more about ‘enablers” than adaptation ! I for one will not be supporting a single restaurant that doesn’t open their doors to the public and visually defy Guv Hate Brown’s over-reach into all our lives. Many of the lefties here will shout all kinds of hateful comments- but the bottom line is- that without absolute defiance (like what we see in Prineville) Brown will ratchet up her lockdown orders until you all get off yer sofas and rebel. We’ve seen what works in Portland- where Antifa chased Ted Wheeler from his home through acts of violence. Here in Crook County we prefer a more stable form of protest- we’re simply gonna open up for business- and Doosh County should follow our lead ! You’ve been shutdown for 10 months- and the China Virus has still surged to record levels. Fortunately president Trump has a vaccine in the works- and he will fix what the Demokrats broke ! https://centraloregondaily.com/prineville-mayor-elect-part-of-group-set-to-reopen-restaurants-gyms-jan-1/