New state law lets bars serve cocktails to go, but some are concerned about liability

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was a holiday gift to Oregon bars and restaurants, as Gov. Kate Brown signed legislation Wednesday evening that allows them to serve cocktails and other alcoholic drinks to go, as well as deliver them.

Aaron Okura, who owns the Sisters Saloon, said Thursday it's a step in the right direction.

"We'll give it a try," Okura said. "We think it can only help to try it out. Not sure how many drinks we'll actually sell to go, but we have had some demand, people asking ever since we closed to just takeout, especially our specialty cocktails."

The measure requires the drinks to be sold in sealed containers and has limits of two mixed drinks or single servings of wine, but they also have to be ordered paired with a "substantial" prepared food item.

The drinks can also be delivered with food, but the delivery person must verify the buyer's age, and that they're not inebriated.

Okura said, "I already spoke with our vendors, and they're working on getting us lids that don't have straw holes and get some tape that proves it hasn't been tampered with or opened."

Bartender Ryan Mantell saids he's happy to serve his regulars again, even if it's not right at the bar stools.

"To be able to kind of feel like it's summertime again and sling drinks like it normally is, it's going to be exciting to feel a little normal again," Mantell said.

Of course, there are some concerns regarding legal liability from some bars about sending people on their way with alcohol in hand, ready to drink.

Okura explained, "We hope with that with this rule passing, there is some consideration worked into that."

Okura said he works hard to maintain alcohol safety laws and follow the safety rules the OLCC has adopted.

"Those are easy rules to follow, but what happens after that?" he said. "We hope that there shouldn't be liability on us, as long as were following the rules correctly."

Okura also noted there are already businesses sending customers home with alcohol.

"Just like a store that sells beer to someone that's over 21, if they take it home and give to someone else, that's illegal -- and you know, the store did their part," he said.