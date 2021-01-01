Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, including Jefferson County’s 18th

News

Woman, 70, died Wednesday at St. Charles Bend; Deschutes County reports 108 cases, but lab reports delayed due to error

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, including Jefferson County's 18th death, raising the state’s death toll to 1,490, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

A 70-year-old Jefferson County woman tested positive on Christmas Eve and died Wednesday at St. Charles Bend, the agency reported, adding that she had underlying conditions.

OHA also reported 1,446 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 115,339 cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

On Friday, OHA recorded 5,717 doses of vaccine, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 44,415. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 3,385 doses administered Thursday, as well as 2,332 administered on prior days that had not been recorded. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 466, 22 fewer than Thursday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (27), Columbia (6), Coos (13), Crook (9), Curry (8), Deschutes (108), Douglas (39), Harney (3), Hood River (12), Jackson (50), Jefferson (15), Josephine (41), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (88), Lincoln (10), Linn (39), Malheur (17), Marion (205), Morrow (10), Multnomah (265), Polk (21), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Washington (220), and Yamhill (38).

NOTE: Due to a laboratory reporting error, OHA received a large volume of Electronic Laboratory Results (ELRs) dating from June through December. As a result, daily ELR totals are significantly higher today than usual; however, percent positivity remains stable.

Additionally, Willamette Manor Assisted Living in Lebanon has an active outbreak, with two cases. We mistakenly reported three instead of two cases in our weekly outbreak report. OHA regrets the error.

Oregon’s 1,478th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,479th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,480th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 26. She had underlying conditions. Location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,481st COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 30. Presence of underlying conditions and location of death are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,482nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,483rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,484th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had no known underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,485th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 29 at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,486th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 30 at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,487th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,488th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,489th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,490th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 19. Presence of underlying conditions and location of death are being confirmed.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 483 5 Benton 1369 11 Clackamas 10143 112 Clatsop 580 3 Columbia 843 15 Coos 769 10 Crook 457 7 Curry 286 3 Deschutes 4082 22 Douglas 1426 39 Gilliam 37 1 Grant 170 1 Harney 137 2 Hood River 827 16 Jackson 5933 72 Jefferson 1439 18 Josephine 1233 22 Klamath 1911 18 Lake 200 4 Lane 7015 93 Lincoln 891 17 Linn 2686 32 Malheur 2910 50 Marion 14128 213 Morrow 825 8 Multnomah 25556 393 Polk 1998 30 Sherman 31 0 Tillamook 313 0 Umatilla 5697 57 Union 982 14 Wallowa 77 3 Wasco 917 22 Washington 16290 142 Wheeler 17 1 Yamhill 2681 34 Total 115,339 1,490

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 12/31

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 34 6 40 15.0% Benton 430 26 456 5.7% Clackamas 2449 153 2602 5.9% Clatsop 191 17 208 8.2% Columbia 185 10 195 5.1% Coos 155 26 181 14.4% Crook 163 20 183 10.9% Curry 99 7 106 6.6% Deschutes 5085 394 5479 7.2% Douglas 294 21 315 6.7% Gilliam 8 0 8 0.0% Grant 12 0 12 0.0% Harney 13 1 14 7.1% Hood River 88 17 105 16.2% Jackson 798 82 880 9.3% Jefferson 173 14 187 7.5% Josephine 251 41 292 14.0% Klamath 290 34 324 10.5% Lake 12 2 14 14.3% Lane 2038 94 2132 4.4% Lincoln 151 19 170 11.2% Linn 954 76 1030 7.4% Malheur 67 18 85 21.2% Marion 2469 371 2840 13.1% Morrow 79 9 88 10.2% Multnomah 7372 389 7761 5.0% Polk 830 92 922 10.0% Sherman 11 0 11 0.0% Tillamook 41 2 43 4.7% Umatilla 560 89 649 13.7% Union 34 1 35 2.9% Wallowa 15 0 15 0.0% Wasco 769 22 791 2.8% Washington 4076 262 4338 6.0% Wheeler 4 0 4 0.0% Yamhill 948 48 996 4.8% Statewide 31,148 2,363 33,511 7.1%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 5490 1399 6889 20.3% Benton 72931 2228 75159 3.0% Clackamas 267429 14807 282236 5.2% Clatsop 20970 1030 22000 4.7% Columbia 25033 1132 26165 4.3% Coos 22027 890 22917 3.9% Crook 9292 700 9992 7.0% Curry 5576 231 5807 4.0% Deschutes 100069 6044 106113 5.7% Douglas 38541 1258 39799 3.2% Gilliam 689 24 713 3.4% Grant 2603 162 2765 5.9% Harney 2085 153 2238 6.8% Hood River 19208 1058 20266 5.2% Jackson 121039 7454 128493 5.8% Jefferson 11402 1349 12751 10.6% Josephine 31269 1202 32471 3.7% Klamath 28753 2070 30823 6.7% Lake 1603 247 1850 13.4%

Lane 233135 7352 240487 3.1% Lincoln 27946 1821 29767 6.1% Linn 76027 5199 81226 6.4% Malheur 14178 4267 18445 23.1% Marion 200142 20434 220576 9.3% Morrow 4369 976 5345 18.3% Multnomah 609583 36598 646181 5.7% Polk 40191 2621 42812 6.1% Sherman 905 40 945 4.2% Tillamook 8890 285 9175 3.1% Umatilla 39759 6101 45860 13.3% Union 7513 789 8302 9.5% Wallowa 1539 51 1590 3.2% Wasco 19377 1031 20408 5.1% Washington 383829 23805 407634 5.8% Wheeler 268 16 284 5.6% Yamhill 73882 3815 77697 4.9% Statewide 2,527,542 158,639 2,686,181 5.9%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.