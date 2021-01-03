Divers find WWI dog tag at bottom of Deschutes River, search for veteran’s family

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Miranda and Kea Eubank were out diving, looking for underwater treasures in the Deschutes River near Drake Park about two months ago when they found something special at the bottom of the river.

Very special.

Kaya Eubank said, “I thought it was a clothing tag or something, my wife thought it was possibly a dog tag,” Kaya Eubank said Sunday.

After some research, the couple found out that Miranda was in fact correct. Thanks to the "Loot the Deschutes" Instagram account they are part of.

“Our Instagram followers actually found out that it’s a World War 1 dog tag.” she said.

The tag is believed to belong to WW1 veteran John Radmore, who is survived by numerous family members in Oregon, the couple said.

Kaya said, “I have great deal of honor and reverence for that type of stuff. To find something that people of our country , defended our country, i'ts just amazing. And to possibly find the family member -- we’ll find out soon if we can get it back to them.”

Miranda said beyond the excitement, she hopes more than anything to return the man's tags to his family

“To find out that it’s something you can be returning to someone, I mean -- I just put myself in their shoes," she said. "If I got something back from my grandparents, or my great (grand)parents that was not only theirs and I didn’t know existed, but something so, you know -- iconic.”